Boxer Willie Limond dies weeks before comeback fight

Former British and Commonwealth super-lightweight champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, BBC reports.

The Scotsman had been in hospital after having a suspected seizure while driving.

According to Mail Online, last Monday (April 8), Limond was discovered in his vehicle just hours before he set to partake in a public training session in Glasgow.

He is due to face Geordie Joe Laws at the city’s Emirates Arena on May 3, The Scottish Sun reported.

The Glaswegian won 42 of his 48 professional fights from 1999 to 2023 - including 13 by knockout - although only three bouts took place after 2016.

Limond was originally a footballer, playing five times for Albion Rovers in the late 1990s, the BBC report said.

He held the British super-featherweight, super-lightweight and lightweight titles as well as the Commonwealth light-welterweight, WBU lightweight and IBO Inter-Continental lightweight titles during his boxing career.

In a post on social media, his son Jake said his "dad passed away in the early hours of the morning".

"He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior," he added on Instagram, according to BBC.

Four of Limond's six defeats were against fighters who won world titles - Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, Erik Morales and Ricky Burns.