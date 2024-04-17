Is fractious France ready for an Olympics party in less than 100 days?

PARIS: Organisers of the Paris Olympics have promised a “great national party” for the country, but with 100 days to go, France’s bitter politics and gloomy mindset are dampening the mood.

Even as the Olympic flame was lit thousand miles away in Greece on Tuesday, those involved in the delivery of the Games, particularly chief organiser Tony Estanguet, remain upbeat, encouraging their countryfolk to look on the bright side.

“It’s my role to explain that it’s a fantastic opportunity for our country to host this event, to welcome the world and also showcase what this country is about to do and deliver,” he told reporters last Wednesday. He said he wasn’t surprised to hear complaints and doubts.

“We all know that before this kind of big event, there are always many questions, many concerns,” he said. The construction work is on track and the budget looks set to be relatively contained compared to the huge blow-outs seen at the previous events.

French President Emmanuel Macron cut a slightly frustrated figure as he inaugurated a new aquatics centre in early April, speaking as if the public and media were not giving organisers the credit they deserved. “Take a bit of perspective and look at the history of previous Games,” he urged reporters, promising the Paris edition would make them “proud”.

On the defensive

Instead of pride, the build-up has been marred by rows that go to the heart of a bitter national debate about identity and race. Influential far-right politicians have criticised the official Games poster — a Christian cross was omitted from a depiction of a Paris landmark — as well as the choice of artists for the Opening Ceremony on July 26.