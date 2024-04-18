Shooters set for all-important Olympic trials

CHENNAI: Indian shooters have been spot on in the ongoing Olympic cycle. The talented bunch, especially the rifle and pistol shooters, have navigated numerous competitions, including gruelling national trials, to be in a position of strength. But their job is far from over. The top-five shooters in the two disciplines will be involved in a series — four in total — of Olympic Shooting Trials (OST), with the opening two trials (T1) kicking off on Thursday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi. The magnitude of these four trials cannot be understated. It's now or never for the 37 shooters who'll be in contention.

There's bound to be some form of pressure as they eye Olympic dreams. All of them have earned their spots and they'll be hoping for one final push. With Indian shooting at its competitive best, the series could potentially produce some record scores along the way. Former national rifle high performance director, Deepali Deshpande, is someone who'll be monitoring the shooters up close.

"I'm really excited. Even before the last Olympics, we had trials but it was not so consequential as there were several factors (international competitions, etc) involved and the shooters would have more or less secured their berths before entering the trials," she said.

"All four rifle events are very competitive and I'm excited to see how the shooters perform. It might not be exciting for the shooters but for us, it's interesting to see how far Indian shooting has come. There's no sure-shots as everyone is equally talented. It can be anybody's day," she added.