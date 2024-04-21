Manu-mental effort behind WR score

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Manu Bhaker has been synonymous with Indian shooting over the last six years or so. The 22-year-old has a penchant for big scores and seems to be unstoppable when she’s in the zone.

Saturday was a case in point. Competing in the women’s 25m pistol finals of the ongoing Olympic Shooting Trials (OST) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi, Manu was at her very best and put up a Goliath performance to post a score of 47 (maximum 50), a score which is well above the current world record. Jiin Yang of Korea is the world-record holder with 41 (scores aren’t officially recorded at trials).

Having garnered 582 in the five-woman qualification round just 24 hours earlier, this is a step in the right direction ahead of coming challenges for Manu. She earned .60 points for her top effort. Rhythm Sangwan, the world-record holder in the event (qualifications), finished behind Manu. After a subdued show in the qualification stage, this finish could spur Rhythm ahead of the remaining trials.

Esha Singh, the topper during the qualification stage, was the first one to get eliminated but she will remain on top because of Friday’s returns. In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala climbed atop the podium with a score of 33. He finished ahead of fellow quota winner, Vijayveer Sindhu, who posted an effort of 27. Adarsh Singh was third with 23 hits.