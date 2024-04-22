The rest day after I lost to Firouzja, that was when I started believing I could win this event: Gukesh

CHENNAI: The smile was plastered on D Gukesh's face in the 13 minute press conference following the last round of the Candidates. The teen, who became the youngest to win the prestigious eight-player event, addressed a variety of issues. His main second, Grzegorz Gajewski, was by his side.

Excerpts of the press conference

On your emotions

So relieved and happy. I was following this crazy game (between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana). I was completely emotional. After the game, now, I'm feeling quite good.

On his performance (question to Gakewski)

Very happy. Not just in terms of his results but also in the quality of the games. The quality of his moves were so high that he didn't make too many mistakes. He had one accident in his first game against Alireza (Firouzja). Apart from that, there were hardly any mistakes.

On what he would like to tell his team

The journey is only halfway done. They know how grateful I'm to them. I would not like to take their names but each of them played a huge role and I'm so grateful for everything.

On the tag of becoming the youngest to win it

I'm mostly just happy about winning the tournament. Don't really care about the youngest and all these records. It's a nice thing to say (smiles).