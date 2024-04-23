Gukesh youngest candidate to vie for the World crown

While that draw put Gukesh on the brink of victory, there was another match going on on the table next to theirs. It featured Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi, two players who had been joint second coming into the final round. Both players needed a win while hoping the Indian didn’t win. They got the first wish but the win just wouldn’t come for either of them. Both of them kept at it gamely and agreed to draw after a marathon 109 moves and six hours of match play.

It feels remarkable that if it wasn’t for an elite-level tournament arranged in short notice, Gukesh wouldn’t have qualified. The Tamil Nadu government played a helping hand in bringing the event to Chennai.

This Candidates title completes a remarkable turnaround for the GM D Gukesh. From August, he had been on a downward spiral. Post a loss to Carlsen at the World Cup, he had felt out of it. “I wasn’t in a good mental space,” he had said. Now, he must be in the good mental space.

Don’t be crazy: Carlsen’s advice

In February, at an event in Germany, Gukesh had turned to Carlsen for some Candidates based insight. The Norwegian recounted this story during live commentary on chess24’s stream on Sunday. “Gukesh had asked me in Germany what he should do in the Candidates. I told him I didn’t have any good advice... I only told him that he shouldn’t go crazy, and just look for chances because other players will go crazy.” The other players tried. Gukesh triumphed.