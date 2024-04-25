Senior sports journalist launches book

CHENNAI: Senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar, who was banned for two years in 2022 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India over allegations of 'intimidating' an Indian international, has come out with a new book to tell his side of the story and how the social media trial had impacted the mental and emotional well-being of his family.

Titled "Banned: A social media trial", the book was officially launched in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In this book, Majumdar tries to highlight the support he received from Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and renowned badminton coach and 2001 All-England champion Pullela Gopichand during the trying time.

In February 2022, the BCCI Apex council investigated the matter involving the international cricketer and decided to ban Majumdar for two years from getting accreditation for any domestic or international matches.

With the ban all but over, Majumdar has come out with a book where he talks about the social media barrage he received and the impact it had on his immediate family – including his mother, wife, sister and even his 8-year-old daughter and dead father. Since the ban, he launched an online media start-up and has penned down his perspective on the whole controversy after having served the ban and having complied with every sanction imposed on him.