No selection trials for World Olympic Qualifier, says WFI

CHENNAI: Given the Delhi High Court instructions of March 7, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided not to hold trials to select wrestlers for the World Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Istanbul, Turkey from May 9 to 12. Instead, the federation has decided to send the wrestlers, who had competed in the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this month and could not earn quotas for the country.
As per the court order, winners of the selection trials held on March 10 and 11 were eligible to compete in both the Asian and World Olympic qualifier.
Only women wrestlers have earned four Olympic quotas so far with Antim Panghal (53kg) winning a bronze medal and hence an Olympic quota in the 2023 World Championships while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) bagged a quota each earlier this month during the Asian qualifier.
As many as 14 quotas (2 in women (62kg, 68kg), 6 in men's freestyle and as many in Greco-Roman) are up for grabs and the World qualifier will be the last chance for Indian wrestlers to secure a quota ahead of the Paris Games.
Earlier, the WFI had decided to hold the trials taking men wrestlers' abysmal show in the qualifier. This also meant Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) abandoned their trips to Russia to make sure they compete in the trials. The duo was unfortunate as they were left stranded at the Dubai International Airport following unprecedented rains and could reach Bishkek for the Asian qualifier only after the weigh-in process was completed. That had forced them to miss the qualifier.
"The WFI has decided not to hold the selection trials. All the 14 wrestlers, who came first during the first selection trials and represented the country in the Asian qualifier, are eligible to compete in the World qualifier," a WFI source told this daily.
However, the World qualifier is expected to be a difficult prospect for the Indian wrestlers in comparison to the continental qualifier. A strong field from across the globe is expected to pose a tough challenge to Indian wrestlers in Turkey.