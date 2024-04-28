No selection trials for World Olympic Qualifier, says WFI

CHENNAI: Given the Delhi High Court instructions of March 7, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided not to hold trials to select wrestlers for the World Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Istanbul, Turkey from May 9 to 12. Instead, the federation has decided to send the wrestlers, who had competed in the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this month and could not earn quotas for the country.

As per the court order, winners of the selection trials held on March 10 and 11 were eligible to compete in both the Asian and World Olympic qualifier.

Only women wrestlers have earned four Olympic quotas so far with Antim Panghal (53kg) winning a bronze medal and hence an Olympic quota in the 2023 World Championships while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) bagged a quota each earlier this month during the Asian qualifier.

As many as 14 quotas (2 in women (62kg, 68kg), 6 in men's freestyle and as many in Greco-Roman) are up for grabs and the World qualifier will be the last chance for Indian wrestlers to secure a quota ahead of the Paris Games.