Proud to be part of history: Skeet shooter Maheshwari after bagging quota

CHENNAI: Indian shooting is burning bright at the moment. Skeet shooter Maheshwari Chauhan became the latest to come under the spotlight with a quota-winning silver medal in the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha on Sunday.

Like a woman possessed, she was in her element from the word go in the event, which was (as the name suggests) the final opportunity for the shooters to fetch the all-important quota.

The skeet shooter didn't just get the quota, she aced it and narrowly missed out on a gold medal after falling short in the shoot-off. Eventual gold medalist Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile and the Indian were tied at 54 after a 60-shot final, which led to the shoot-off (Chadid edged Maheshwari 4-3).

The shooter from Rajasthan had come agonisingly close to qualifying for the Olympics in the Asian Shotgun Championships earlier this year and the day's outcome is a timely boost.

"I have been working towards it (on her shooting) for too long. For the last couple of years, I have been dedicated towards the sport. I missed out in Kuwait by a couple of points. So it was all the more important for me to stay calm and try to do my best and enjoy this competition because this was the last opportunity for us. I'm so happy that I have been able to do something for my country and myself," Maheshwari told this daily from Doha.