Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards chess GM Gukesh Rs 75 lakh cash incentive

Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh on Sunday met CM MK Stalin at his camp office, after winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament-2024. After congratulating him, Stalin handed over a cheque for R 75 lakh to the young grandmaster as a cash reward from the state government.

The rising star thanked the state government for its encouragement and support.

According to the press statement, the Tamil Nadu government had already allocated Rs 15 lakh to Gukesh for coaching ahead of the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament-2024.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other officials were also present.

As a mark of honour, Stalin also presented Gukesh with a shield and shawl in the presence of Sports Development Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin, top officials and the champion's parents.

Later, in a social media post on X, the CM said he was happy to hand over the cheque to Gukesh and congratulated Udhayanidhi and department officials for their ‘dedication to promoting sports alongside education’, aiming to nurture more achievers from Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)