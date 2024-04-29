Historic day for India as archers finish with 8 medals in WC

CHENNAI: It was a historic day for Indian archery as the Indian men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav shocked reigning Olympic champions South Korea in a historic win to land an Archery World Cup gold medal after 14 years in Shanghai. In a battle between the top two seeds of the competition, India won 5-1 to take their gold medal count to five in the season-opening Stage 1 World Cup. Deepika Kumari, on her return to competitive archery, won the silver medal in the recurve women's event while the recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj bagged the bronze. Earlier in the competition, the compound archery contingent had added four gold medals and a silver medal to India's tally.

What makes this men's team win even more special is the fact that India were up against the favourites, South Korea, who featured two members of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning team, Kim Woojin and Kim Je Deok. Deepika also defeated her Korean rivals Jeon Hunyoung and Nam Suhyeon in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. However, she lost to Hangzhou Asian Games champion Lim Sihyeon of Korea in straight sets.

So far, India have a solitary Olympic berth which was earned by Dhiraj in the men's individual section. The final Olympic qualifying event is the Stage 3 World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, from June 18 to 23 following which the team rankings will offer two additional quotas for the first time.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India's most decorated compound archer, added another feather to her cap with three gold medals. The Asian Games gold medallist bagged her women's team top honours with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. She then teamed up with Abhishek Verma to win the mixed team gold and beat Mexico's Andrea Becerra to win the individual gold medal. In the men's event, the Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge team grabbed the gold, while Priyansh settled for silver.