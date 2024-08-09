British Indian chess prodigy becomes England's youngest grandmaster

LONDON: Shreyas Royal is a British Indian chess prodigy who, at just 15 years old, is now England's youngest grandmaster (GM) after clocking his latest victory in the British Chess Championships.

The London schoolboy crossed the final hurdle to bag the final GM Norm a performance benchmark accrued over several games across tournaments during the championship in Hull last week.

It marked a major milestone for his family, which was granted leave to remain in the UK in recognition of his exceptional chess genius after his IT expert father's work visa had expired in 2018.

"It feels great to pay off part of what the country had done for us. We're both very delighted to hit the record in the country that has nurtured his chess career," said Jitendra Singh, on his son's latest accomplishment.

Shreyas beat Grand Master David Howell's record of becoming the youngest back in 2007, aged 16 years old.

According to the English Chess Federation (ECF), his notable results in the championship last week included defeating Howell and drawing with the eventual winner Gawain Jones, and top GMs Luke McShane and Michael Adams.

"Keep persisting, no matter how tough things may get. There will always be setbacks and failures, but how you overcome them will define your character and will put you on the right path," said Shreyas when asked for his advice for other budding young chess players like him.

He and his supportive father now have their eyes set on making it to the national chess team and achieving even greater heights.

"It's truly been a remarkable journey, and I cannot thank everyone who has helped me enough," added Shreyas.

Shreyas, who was born in India, moved to the UK at the age of three with parents Jitendra and Anju Singh from Bangalore six years ago.

Back in 2018, ECF had campaigned for the boy to stay in the UK and hone his talent.

In a joint letter to then home secretary Sajid Javid, Labour MPs Rachel Reeves and Matthew Pennycook, now Cabinet ministers, had said the UK would lose an "exceptional talent" if Shreyas were to leave due to his father's visa running out.

"The UK should always encourage the world's brightest, most talented people to work and make their lives here. Shreyas is recognised by the English Chess Federation as the country's greatest chess prospect in a generation," their letter said.

The Home Office reconsidered the case to allow an extension to their stay, which has since led to a British citizenship.

Last year, Shreyas joined other young chess prodigies at 10 Downing Street as then prime minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a GBP 1 million investment package to support children attending schools in disadvantaged areas across England to learn and play chess, improve visibility and availability of the game and fund elite playing.