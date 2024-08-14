Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paralympics

Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his title at the Paris Paralympics after he was handed an 18-month suspension for breaching BWF’s anti-doping whereabouts clause, leaving the Indian heartbroken.

“The Badminton World Federation can confirm India’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.” The 36-year-old, an SL3 athlete, said he is saddened by the decision and claimed it was a result of a technical glitch.

“It is an extremely hard decision for me. I respect WADA, I understand they are drawing a line for all players, but to ban someone for technical reasons is not right,” Bhagat told a news agency.

“It is not like there is any substance issue, it is an issue of whereabouts failure, which I missed the test twice as I was in a different place but I have all the proof of filing the third time. But they didn’t accept my appeal.

“It is a big loss for me. I was preparing for Paris, it is such a big thing for every athlete. I would have been a medallist. It is heartbreaking,” Bhagat added. Bhagat had appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division but it was rejected last month.