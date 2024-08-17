Indian athletics not on the track

CHENNAI: As Neeraj Chopra's javelin soared through the Parisian night sky in the final, it wasn't hard to wonder why that performance was a one-off in athletics. That Chopra has come to symbolise excellence isn't a surprise; he has shown time and again that the only way for him is up. However, at the Games, from an Indian athletics point of view, the only thing that had an upward trajectory was Chopra's javelin.

The disappointment didn't come from the absence of other medals. It came because of a string of less than ideal displays right across the board. In events like athletics where a lot of Indians aren't necessarily contenders at the global level, you look for other things like season bests, personal bests, national records, advancing to the semifinal... small increments to show they are on the right path.

It didn't transpire that way. Take for instance both of Jyothi Yarraji's runs in Paris. Over the last year, she has become a consistent sub 13 seconds operator. In this time, she has also won Asian honours apart from lowering the national record. On that purple Mondo track though, the 24-year-old clocked outside of the 13.15 seconds mark both times.

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a serial-medallist at the Asian level and a consistent 19.25m+ operator, had one mark in qualifying. 18.05m. The last time he had a worse mark than that was in 2019. The last time he had dipped below 18.5m was in October 2022.

These sort of examples aren't just limited to Toor or Yarraji. Kishore Jena, an athlete who threw 87 at the Asian Games last year, didn't breach the 81m mark. Annu Rani, whose national record is 63.8m, had a best of 55.8 in Paris. Sarvesh Kushare in the high jump was another whose mark left one scratching their head in dismay.