CAS upholds disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from Paris 2024 overweight violation

CHENNAI: After making its operative part public on August 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday published a detailed decision highlighting the reasons that led to the dismissal of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The CAS in its ruling concluded, “The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for – it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit.”

Vinesh was found 100 grams overweight on the day of her 50kg final on August 7 during the second weigh-in. A day before, she stormed into the final winning three bouts. In her appeal, Vinesh said that she should be given a joint silver with Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman.

The sole arbitrator observed that the athlete reached the final winning three rounds and asserted that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on her part. Interestingly, the arbitrator, did say the consequences of missing the second weigh-in with were ‘draconian’.

“The consequences of the failed second weigh-in, which do not arise from any illegal or wrongful act on the part of the Applicant are, in the opinion of the Sole Arbitrator, draconian,” a part of the judgement read.

“A consequence of elimination without ranking from the round for which the Athlete was found ineligible, having been eligible for the rounds for which she competed, would seem to be a fairer solution. However, it bears repeating that neither the formation or validity of UWW policy is before the Sole Arbitrator and there is no evidence or submission as to the reasons for such policy.”