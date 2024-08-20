'I didn't live up to my expectations': Swimmer Srihari

CHENNAI: In the weeks leading up to the Paris Games, Srihari Nataraj was very pleased with himself. His mind and body had been in sync and he had just completed a very good training block. So much that he expected to do 'something big at the Olympics'. However, that wasn't what had transpired.

In an interview, Nataraj, one of India's best swimmers in recent times, says he couldn't live up to his own expectations or training. Excerpts:

On his Olympics

I trained really well. I definitely expected to do something big at the Olympics but my performances didn't live up to my own expectations or my training. It's what it is. Obviously, a lot of people were talking about the pool and the conditions not being okay. But I don't know, I have swam in worse pools in India. At the end of the day, that is the result I came back home with. I think I swam well, just that the results didn't show.

On if he has nailed in on the reasons why it didn't show

Based on how I looked in the race, how I executed, it was according to the plan. There were no reasons for me to have swam the times that I swam. Only explanation, I don't want to use it as an excuse but people did say that the pool is slow and it's a little shallower than usual and there were waves. But like I said, I have swam in worse pools in India and I have swam well. Sometimes, it doesn't click.

On the broader perspective of the sport and India needing to rely on universality quotas this time and is it about genetics

I have been in the circuit for a long time. I have seen a lot of swimmers come and go. I can't be the one who complains about genetics because I'm 6'3". I have the genetics to be up there. There's no one clear answer as to why it's been like this, as to why we haven't seen the progress that we should be seeing.

We have tried, and there has been an increase in support in the last few years, the exposure has increased in terms of tournaments, high performance and sports science. I train in a good academy with Nihar (coach Nihar Ameen) sir and am backed by a good programme. My personal opinion, there's a lack of coaches and the knowledge that the coaches have.

I think the system can be worked around a bit. We can be swimming in more tournaments in the country. But the way people approach tournament needs to be re-evaluated. There are coaches who expect national records or best times every time you race. Because of that, swimmers' development takes a back seat. But I do know that the federation is doing a lot, they have started with ranking tournaments. Juniors have Khelo India, seniors have university. It's about figuring out what works.

On any plans of going abroad and settling to work on his career

We have been talking to Dr. G, who's part of the US Olympic team (Genadijus Sokolovas). Personally speaking, this has not been a good year for me. I have been training well but not executing it in the race. Just need to figure out why it's not happening. As of now, I'm part of TOPS. If I have the right funding, it's something we could discuss with the coach. But I haven't bought it up yet. We have a lot going on here. In touch with a lot of foreign experts.