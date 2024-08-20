Woman of the hour: Manu Bhaker's take on confidence & Bolt's influence

CHENNAI: Pressure is a word that's oft-spoken about in the world of sport. Having handled high-pressure situations on numerous occasions, Manu Bhaker is someone who is well-acquainted with providing a thesis on it.
She was thrown a different form of pressure on Tuesday. A young student, at a function in the city, made an innocent request, asking her to sing. Manu was stumped for a second but dealt with it with utmost grace. After mulling for a moment, she sang Dekhha Tenu (by Jaani and Mohammad Faiz) to draw the loudest cheer from the people who were there to witness that rare sight.
Such is her life at the moment. It's all about happy tunes and happy dances. Her world is brimming with adulation and admiration from all quarters after her historic medal haul at the recent Paris Olympics. One can only imagine the festive spirit accompanying her as people (near and far), recognising her talent, try to be part of her narrative.
That was visible on Tuesday during a felicitation function at the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai. It was clear that the students and teachers were looking forward to the mammoth occasion - an occasion the school hoped would trigger their own to follow Manu's path in the 2032 edition of the Olympics. The camera persons/photographers who had turned up in large numbers had marked their stations with hopes of capturing one of India's current heroes.
The deafening beats from the drums at the entrance of the venue signalled her highly-anticipated arrival. With a warm smile, Manu seemed happy to get the attention and was even sporting enough to dance later on.
Among many things, Manu, who won two bronze medals in Paris, stressed the importance of aiming high.
"Start by dreaming big. You have to dream big to achieve something big," she said.
Manu's talents have been evident ever since her junior days (she's one of the success stories of the Indian shooting's junior programme). Even at the senior level, she had maintained high standards. However, she has had her share of setbacks (both on and off the field).
"No matter what happens in a competition (win or lose), I'll always hold myself high. I will always hold myself together and be confident," she noted.
"Sports life is a beautiful life. I have had eight and a half years in my career so far. I have travelled almost half of the world. I have seen different kinds of people - their cultures, their backgrounds and struggles."
The youngster, 22, also voiced the significance of embracing one's culture.
"One thing that I have observed is that we tend to lack confidence. We should never be ashamed of where we come from - the cultural background. I never knew English, how to talk to people, and many other things I never knew. But, I taught myself. You should carry it (culture) with pride, and you should be proud of yourself, how far you have come, and you have a long way to go."
Her mother Sumedha Bhaker, who was also present during the occasion, is one of the forces behind her rise. That's a well-documented story. Manu also stressed about the value of being original and following one's own path and also about legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's influence on her.
"She (mother) made me the way I am today. Try to be confident. Do not try to be like somebody else. Each person has their own value. Take inspiration from people. For example, I was reading Usain Bolt's book and I was able to connect with him in many ways. You can always take inspiration from different people but follow your own path."