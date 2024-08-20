Woman of the hour: Manu Bhaker's take on confidence & Bolt's influence

CHENNAI: Pressure is a word that's oft-spoken about in the world of sport. Having handled high-pressure situations on numerous occasions, Manu Bhaker is someone who is well-acquainted with providing a thesis on it.

She was thrown a different form of pressure on Tuesday. A young student, at a function in the city, made an innocent request, asking her to sing. Manu was stumped for a second but dealt with it with utmost grace. After mulling for a moment, she sang Dekhha Tenu (by Jaani and Mohammad Faiz) to draw the loudest cheer from the people who were there to witness that rare sight.

Such is her life at the moment. It's all about happy tunes and happy dances. Her world is brimming with adulation and admiration from all quarters after her historic medal haul at the recent Paris Olympics. One can only imagine the festive spirit accompanying her as people (near and far), recognising her talent, try to be part of her narrative.

That was visible on Tuesday during a felicitation function at the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai. It was clear that the students and teachers were looking forward to the mammoth occasion - an occasion the school hoped would trigger their own to follow Manu's path in the 2032 edition of the Olympics. The camera persons/photographers who had turned up in large numbers had marked their stations with hopes of capturing one of India's current heroes.

The deafening beats from the drums at the entrance of the venue signalled her highly-anticipated arrival. With a warm smile, Manu seemed happy to get the attention and was even sporting enough to dance later on.