UTT: Sharath stunned as Bengaluru Smashers beat Chennai Lions

All eyes were on Ayhika following her sensational win over World No 1 Sun Yingsha earlier this year. On the opposite end was UTT 2024's highest-ranked player Szocs who found it difficult to read Ayhika's uncommon technique throughout. Ayhika ran away with the three ties 11-7, 11-5, 11-6, adding Szocs to her list of scalps in 2024.

The tie began with captains Joao Monteiro and Manush Shah taking on each other in the first men's singles match. Seventeen years later, Manush's senior, Monteiro — ranked 92 — showed his considerable experience by blocking the youngster's aggressive hits and finding the spaces he left behind, and took the first game 11-5. Manush — ranked 111 by comparison — hit back in game 2, adding precision to his power, and levelled the match 1-1.

Monteiro's high serve became a feature in game 3, but Manush countered it with feisty topspin smashes en route to causing an upset against the two-time Olympian.

Monteiro, Ayhika, Manush, and Szocs returned to the table to contest the mixed doubles round, which went in favour of the debuting Ahmedabad SG Pipers 2-1. Seventeen-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee then announced himself to the wider table tennis world with a blistering win over World No 90 Lilian Bardet; the debutant swept aside his higher-ranked opponent 3-0, handing Puneri Paltan Table Tennis the tie. Natalia Bajor added sheen to the win by defeating Ahmedabad SG Pipers' Reeth Rishya 2-1.



Friday's results: PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Chennai Lions 11-4: Alvaro Robles bt Jules Rolland 2-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-6); Lily Zhang bt Poymantee Baisya 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-3); Amalraj/Zhang bt Sharath/Mori 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-8); Jeet Chandra bt Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-9); Manika Batra lost to Sakura Mori 1-2 (11-5, 5-11, 10-11).

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis bt Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5: (Joao Monteiro lost to Manush Shah 1-2 (11-5, 7-11, 6-11); Ayhika Mukherjee bt Bernadette Szocs 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6); Monteiro/Ayhika lost to Manush/Szocs 1-2 (11-7, 3-11, 7-11); Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Lilian Bardet 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-8); Natalia Bajor bt Reeth Rishya (7-11, 11-8, 11-5).

A Sharath Kamal (right) in action on Friday