Yoong energy for Bengal Tigers in round one of Indian Racing League

CHENNAI: Malaysian Alister Yoong showcased his racing pedigree with a lights-to-flag win for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in round 1 of the Indian Racing League while Australia’s Hugh Barter of Godspeed Kochi made up for his disastrous outing on Saturday with a grand double in the Formula 4 Indian Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Starting from pole position, Yoong enjoyed an untroubled run after seeing off an early challenge from Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Akhil Rabindra who eventually settled for P2. Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jilkova, representing Goa Aces JA Racing finished third.

Arnav bags title

Arnav Paparkar earned a hard fought 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1) win over Varun Verma in the boy’s singles final of the Kauvery Hospital-MGC ITF Junior Tennis Championship Results: (all finals): Singles: Boys: Arnav Paparkar bt Varun Verma 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6(1). Girls: Kashvi Sunil bt Laxmisiri Dandu 7-6 (6), 6-4. Doubles : Finals: Boys: Arnav Paparkar/Sejal Singh Pawar bt Diganth M/Tavish Pahwa 3-6, 6-3, 10-4. Girls: Sreenidhi Balaji / Sohini Sanjay Mohanty bt Diya Ramesh / Haritha Shree Venkatesh 6-4, 6-2.

Ganguly maintains lead

Six times national champion and top seeded Grandmaster SS Ganguly of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board maintained his one point lead with 7.5 points by agreeing to a draw with GM Diptayan Ghosh of Railways in the eighth round of the 61st National Chess Championship in Gurgaon.

Three share lead

The fifth round of 25th TN IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament had a shake-up as three players rose to top. Sriram Adarsh Uppala and IM Alexander Slizhesvky shared lead with 3.5 points each. Chennai’s FM Daakshin Arun showed attacking strategy against GM Manik Mikulas who resigned on the 27th move.