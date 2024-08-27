Carlsen vs Niemann: Inside the grudge match between two rivals in Paris

After beating Wesley So in one of the earlier rounds at the SCC, Niemann, who has never been a better player according to the ratings, said ‘I’m not a victim’. “I think that throughout my chess career, it will become abundantly clear that I deserve an apology, but I’m not a victim, so I don’t need an apology,” he said in an interview to chess.com “My vengeance will be victory on the chessboard.” The US player didn’t stop there. “I think (Carlsen’s) a sick, deluded person who wanted to destroy my life,” he said. “He did this out of pure vendetta.

“I am very motivated to settle things,” he added. Interestingly, Niemann, on Sunday, saw a potential opportunity to raise some money for the semifinal even though the event is being organised by chess.com. “I’m seeking sponsors for my upcoming match against Magnus in September,” he had posted on X. “If you are interested or know someone who might be, please reach out via DM.”

The Norwegian, 33, 12 years Niemann’s senior, meanwhile, eschewed the option of facing Niemann earlier this month. At the recently held team Championship organised by FIDE, Carlsen, sat out games where he may have well faced Niemann (he sat out several other games too). While there remains the option of the Norwegian refusing to play Niemann, he will likely face the US player.

“If I have a decent day, I will probably win without too many issues,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian when he has asked about the match. To many, that may look like trash talk but there’s more than a grain of truth. The games will be contested in the blitz format and Carlsen remains the undisputed king where he will likely win even during an off day.

A bit about the Speed Chess Championship. It’s a 16-player straight knockout event with the first two rounds played online. While Carlsen beat Arjun Erigaisi (only Indian in the draw) in the quarterfinals, Niemann defeated So. The semis, final and the third-place match will be in person but matches will be played on a computer from September 6-8 in Paris. The format will exclusively be Blitz or Bullet but with differing time controls.