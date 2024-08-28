We should be winning more than 25 medals says PCI President Jhajharia

In Tokyo, Sumit Antil had won gold; this time as a world record holder, he would be the favourite in the javelin. Sheetal Devi who mesmerised with her scintillating performance during the Asian Games would be looking to establish herself at the world stage in archery. Tamil Nadu’s T Mariyappan would once again be in focus in the high jump. Shooter Avani Lekhara would be defending her Tokyo gold while Krishna Nagar in badminton too would be looking to win gold.

Para badminton is another sport in which the PCI president has pinned a lot of expectations, where SAI has spent some 14.91 crore. According to the SAI document, “one national camp and 19 foreign exposure trips were supported by the Indian government in the Paris Paralympics cycle (2021-24) that included 13 TOPS Para shuttlers & 1 KIA shuttler”. There are 13 para-shuttlers in the team in Paris. The SAI has spent over Rs 14.6 crore in para-shooting in the last Olympic cycle. They had held nine national camps and nine foreign exposure trips and the total number of para-athletes is 10 at the Games.

Jhajharia said that the federation supported the athletes as much as they could. He lauded the sports ministry and SAI support and said the athletes were taken care of. “I believed that apart from supporting them physically the federation has to support them mentally. We have given freedom to the players and told them they should tell us what they need. We believed in constant engagement with the players. Even now I am sitting with the players (in Paris). I am sharing my experience with them and motivating them.”

Going by the performances of the teams at the world and Asian championships, the para-athletes are expected to do well in Paris between August 8 and September 8.