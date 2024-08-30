Focussed more on practice now than results: Nithyashree

On her TT journey

I didn’t know there was a sport called table tennis 12 years ago. My father was a football player and just wanted me to play some sport. When I was in school, I played basketball and also played some TT as well. But then TT had a special place so I quit basketball and then the passion grew. I still love basketball, but TT made me happier.



On the transition from junior to senior level

For me, initially, the transition was a little difficult. Last year was not that good for me at the domestic level. I expected too much from myself and mainly focused on results. When you go up a level, people expect you to perform. I put immense pressure on myself that I have to win. It has changed me and now I have focussed more on practice. I feel, how you enjoy the sport is more important. Not just going after the results. My coach has helped me through this. He is not just my on-table coach, but off-table as well he has helped me. He is the person who has never given up on me over the last 12 years. When you know there is going to be a person who will be there with you in the ups and downs, and they won’t judge you no matter what, it gives you the biggest strength.



On coach Ghosh

The biggest advantage of having Somnath sir on my side is how aggressive he is on the table. The way he shouts and encourages is a separate level of motivation. I am really glad that he had faith and chose me as a replacement for Sreeja, which would have been a difficult decision to make for many coaches because I was not even in the draft. There were many options for him, but I am just grateful that he chose me. He has told me no matter what just give my best. If you win, we will appreciate you, if you lose, no complaints. That gives a player an immense amount of confidence.



On the importance of UTT

To get the opportunity to play against some of the better-ranked players in the world, that too in India, I think, is a good experience for me and of course a great exposure. If I win, that’s the best feeling, but if I don’t, I am taking so many valuable lessons out of this. I don’t separate Indian players or foreign players, for me, everyone is the same. In this game, anybody can beat anybody. It is just 11 points.

And on that day if you can score 11 points faster than your opponent, you are going to win. I think UTT is doing a great job promoting the sport in India. The popularity of the sport is increasing year by year. It has also supported many Indian players to perform at international level. The confidence that players have after playing in the UTT is different. More people are talking about it and gives us the confidence that we are going in the right direction. It boosts your confidence.