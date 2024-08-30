Official apathy prevents judokas from competing at Asian Cadet C'ships

CHENNAI: More than a month ago, they earned their place in the national team by finishing on the podium at the open selection trials. The teenage judokas with a majority of them hailing from modest backgrounds reached New Delhi from across the country to take part in the trials.
They also paid Rs 2000 registration fee each and Rs 1500 entry fee per head apart from incurring travelling, lodging and boarding expenses hoping they will represent the country in the Asian Cadet Championships in Mungyeong, South Korea. All that went in vain as delay in getting visas forced them to shun their journey and with it, their dreams of competing at the continental event also ended.
The trials were held from July 20 to 25 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in the national capital. Apart from picking up cadet judokas for the Asian tournament, athletes were also selected for the World Championships Cadets individuals and Asian Junior Championships. Ironically, the visa issue only thwarted cadet judokas from participating in the Asian event. The junior and cadet judokas for the Asian and World events flew out of the country to compete in their respective events.
Babnoor Singh Brar, selected in +90kg, is one of the 20 judokas, who were denied participation due to late arrival of visas. In the cadet category, judokas compete in eight weight categories each in boys and girls' sections. Besides, two judokas accompany the team, each in a boys' and girls' section.
"We got the visa on Wednesday night while the flight was on Tuesday. Babnoor along with other selected judokas was in Delhi since July 26 as there were uncertainties over visa," Jasvinder Brar, Babnoor's father, told this daily.
One of the coaches, whose wards competed at the trials, confirmed that judokas with limited resources even stayed at odd places like railway stations to earn eligibility for the tournaments as the Judo Federation of India (JFI) made no arrangements for accommodation. "First they travelled to Delhi boarding trains and buses and then stayed in railway stations, temples and footpaths just to get selected.
They were ready to undergo such adversities as they believed it all would be worth once they represent the country. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as despite qualifying, spending a decent amount and bearing so much pain, they missed out on the chance to compete for India in the Asian Cadet Championships," the coach said on the condition of anonymity.
The JFI, which is being run by an administrator, organised the selection trials. Rajan CS, the assistant secretary, who issued the circular informing all affiliated units about the trials, remained incommunicado despite repeated attempts. Administrator Justice Pankaj Naqvi (retired) also didn't respond to messages sent in this regard.
A former JFI official blamed the authorities looking after the affairs of the federation for the goof-up. "Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned the trips on August 20 and the JFI applied for visas three days later. Why they delayed it? They should have done it soon after the trials. Athletes dream of playing for their country.
These are grassroots judokas and would have gained immense experience just by participating in the competition. Forget about the money they spent, the horrible experience they had would now stay with them forever," the ex-JFI official told this daily.