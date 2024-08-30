Official apathy prevents judokas from competing at Asian Cadet C'ships

CHENNAI: More than a month ago, they earned their place in the national team by finishing on the podium at the open selection trials. The teenage judokas with a majority of them hailing from modest backgrounds reached New Delhi from across the country to take part in the trials.

They also paid Rs 2000 registration fee each and Rs 1500 entry fee per head apart from incurring travelling, lodging and boarding expenses hoping they will represent the country in the Asian Cadet Championships in Mungyeong, South Korea. All that went in vain as delay in getting visas forced them to shun their journey and with it, their dreams of competing at the continental event also ended.

The trials were held from July 20 to 25 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in the national capital. Apart from picking up cadet judokas for the Asian tournament, athletes were also selected for the World Championships Cadets individuals and Asian Junior Championships. Ironically, the visa issue only thwarted cadet judokas from participating in the Asian event. The junior and cadet judokas for the Asian and World events flew out of the country to compete in their respective events.

Babnoor Singh Brar, selected in +90kg, is one of the 20 judokas, who were denied participation due to late arrival of visas. In the cadet category, judokas compete in eight weight categories each in boys and girls' sections. Besides, two judokas accompany the team, each in a boys' and girls' section.