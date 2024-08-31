1500m runner Parvej Khan fails dope test

CHENNAI: Parvej Khan’s journey had been meteoric. From a dusty village in Meerut to Florida University and competing in thee National Collegiate Athletics Association, it had been a wild dream. During his one-year stay in the US, he became the first Indian to compete in an NCAA championships in track event. His timing of 3:36.21s was the second best by an Indian (behind Jinsen Johnson) in 1500m.

If the rise had been spectacular, his fall looks imminent. It is learnt that the middle distance runner has tested positive for banned substance during the Senior National Inter-state Athletics Championships in Panchkula in June. According to the National Anti-doping Agency website, his blood and urine samples were collected on June 27 and only urine sample on June 28.

It is understood that the Athletics Federation of India is in the know of the positive test. Interestingly, NCAA is not a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency code but has its own anti-doping rules. Khan had a very forgettable 1500m race which he won in mediocre timing of 3:42.95s.

Parvej apparently tested positive for EPO (erythropoietin). According to the WADA’s prohibited list, the substance is banned at all times (in and out of competition). According to United States Anti-Doping Agency, in clinical setting, EPO is primarily used for kidney failure, chemotherapy, and other medical conditions involving red blood cell loss and anaemia.

However, for endurance athletes it can give them advantage by producing more red blood cells. It is commonly known as blood doping and an increase in one’s red blood cells would allow transporting more oxygen to muscles. This helps endurance athletes to build stamina and recover faster. It attracts a ban of two-four years. The NADA website is yet to update the list it had put out in July but sources have confirmed.