Chennai set for India's first 'night street race' bonanza

CHENNAI: Chennai is the country's Mecca for tennis and chess. The city is also the spiritual home of cricket, but few from this generation will be aware that Chennai is also the cradle of motorsports in the country. With such a rich legacy it is apt that India's first night street race takes place in the city. The 3.5 km street circuit features 19 turns, multiple chicane and fast straights, including the striking Napier Bridge painted in a chequered flag design as the zooming formula cars and the drivers will zoom by the War Memorial.
One of the highlights of the race is the participation of Chetan Korada for Chennai Turbo Riders. Korada is a para-athlete and ace motorsports driver who is a double amputee sponsored by QNET. He is the only specially-abled driver to compete in non-modified cars with rich experience. "It's an indescribable feeling to be racing on the same streets where I grew up. The support from my team has been incredible, and I'm determined to make my city proud. Racing in the Indian F4 in my home city, as a Chennai driver, is a dream come true, and I'm excited to give it my all on this historic circuit,'' said Korada.
Chetan's journey has been one of determination and perseverance. He finished last season's Formula 2000 championship with an overall 3rd place, earning multiple podium finishes including a win. Prior to that, he secured the second runner-up champion title in both the Formula 1600 and Runner-up champion Formula 1300 categories. This year, he is keen on leaving an even greater mark.
Chetan's success is also attributed to the rigorous training and preparation he has undergone under the guidance of Akbar Ebrahim, President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and President of CIK, along with Armaan Ebrahim, former F2 driver and co-founder of RPPL. Since 2008, Chetan has honed his skills and meets all safety requirements to compete at the highest level.
The Goa Aces woman driver, Gabriela Jikova who had a podium finish in Round 1 believed that more and more women were into motorsports which was good for the sport. "Motorsport, much like on the men's side, has traditionally been male-dominated, but we're seeing a significant change.
Today, more women are getting involved, and this is evident in the Indian Racing League, where we have a growing number of female participants. Comparing it to my early days in karting, there were far fewer girls back then. It's exciting to see women's motorsport growing, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. We're doing our best on the track, and I believe we're doing a great job," insisted Jikova.
With IRL cars expected to exceed speeds of 200 kmph, the street track is set to push drivers to their limits as they strive to master the circuit configurations and maneuver for maximum speed and impact and on the grid which rums amidst multiple landmarks such as the centuries-old Fort St. George and the renowned Marina Beach in the whole stretch.
The six city-based franchise teams of Indian Racing League (IRL)- Chennai Turbo Chargers, Goa Aces JA Racing, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Hyderabad Blackbirds along with eight teams (includes six teams of IRL and two more teams. Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Godspeed Kochi) will be speeding as part of the FIA Formula 4 India Championships, are all charged up for this historic weekend.
Supported by the Tamil Nadu government, this race aims to elevate Chennai's status as a motorsport capital by offering fans an unparalleled experience. With packed houses in attendance having close to 9,000 spectators the streets of Chennai will be transforming to etch itself among the global few when it comes to having a Night Street Circuit in the world.
Dr Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary to Youth Welfare and Sports Development insisted that the TN government had made a lot of efforts to make the prestigious event happen in the city.
"A lot of efforts have been undertaken to bring this milestone night circuit to life in the streets of Chennai. It is not only a prestigious moment for India but will also propel Chennai and Tamil Nadu on the global map as a strong Motorsports destination. Every effort is going into the smooth execution of the race and creating a thrilling street circuit that will not only be a spectacle to watch out for but also will be as competitive as one can imagine. This is not just a race; it's a celebration of speed, skill, and the spirit of Chennai," said Misra.
In the first round at Madras International Circuit on August 24-25, the Bengal Tigers excelled, with all drivers scoring points. Alister Yoong won Race-2, and Ruhaan Alva secured P3 in Race-1. In the Formula 4 segment, Australia's Hugh Barter rebounded from a last-lap retirement in Race-1 to win the next two races, including a remarkable victory from P15 on the grid. The event kicks off at 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, offering spectators plenty of entertainment, including car stunts and "hot laps" by bike riders.