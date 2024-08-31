Chennai set for India's first 'night street race' bonanza

CHENNAI: Chennai is the country's Mecca for tennis and chess. The city is also the spiritual home of cricket, but few from this generation will be aware that Chennai is also the cradle of motorsports in the country. With such a rich legacy it is apt that India's first night street race takes place in the city. The 3.5 km street circuit features 19 turns, multiple chicane and fast straights, including the striking Napier Bridge painted in a chequered flag design as the zooming formula cars and the drivers will zoom by the War Memorial.

One of the highlights of the race is the participation of Chetan Korada for Chennai Turbo Riders. Korada is a para-athlete and ace motorsports driver who is a double amputee sponsored by QNET. He is the only specially-abled driver to compete in non-modified cars with rich experience. "It's an indescribable feeling to be racing on the same streets where I grew up. The support from my team has been incredible, and I'm determined to make my city proud. Racing in the Indian F4 in my home city, as a Chennai driver, is a dream come true, and I'm excited to give it my all on this historic circuit,'' said Korada.

Chetan's journey has been one of determination and perseverance. He finished last season's Formula 2000 championship with an overall 3rd place, earning multiple podium finishes including a win. Prior to that, he secured the second runner-up champion title in both the Formula 1600 and Runner-up champion Formula 1300 categories. This year, he is keen on leaving an even greater mark.