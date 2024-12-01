Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri pair clinch titles

LUCKNOW: Top seeded Indians P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen showcased their class and dominance to clinch the women's and men's singles titles, respectively, at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, ended her long title drought by outplaying China's world number 119 Wu Luo Yu on an aggregate of 21-14, 21-16 to lift the trophy for the third time, having previously triumphed in 2017 and 2022.

In the men's singles final, Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, was at his dominant best as he demolished Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in the title clash, displaying complete command over the match.

Sindhu's victory marks her return to the top of the podium after over two years, with her last title win coming at the Singapore Open in July 2022.

The world number 18 also reached the finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year.

Lakshya's win comes as a balm after a disappointing loss in the bronze-medal playoff at the Paris Olympics. The victory will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the new season.