It's all in the eyes: Inside the challenging world of a chess photographer

So how do you ensure your photographs stand out in the papers and websites? "It's completely different from any other kind of sports photography I know," Llada says. "Everything that happens after and before the game is the same; you have the press conferences. But the game of chess (to capture) is very different. It's similar to portraits (images). There is body language, but it's very subtle. You focus on the face, the hands, the expressions... the kind of things you do in portraits."

That is one of the many quirks of photographing chess players in action. Unlike most other sports, it genuinely helps to know if you play the game. Both Llada (Classical rating of 1938 according to FIDE) and Riga (1717) have a basic understanding of the game. They know when a 'moment' is around the corner. It's crucial to have this nuance in chess. In football, tennis or cricket, the moment is pre-advertised. In this game? Not so much.

Here's Llada. " You see this moment coming in football or tennis," the former chess journalist says. "It's not so obvious here. You need to follow. There's going to be a moment when the player is going to do something, like seeing his opponent or a gesture or something. You need to be prepared for that. It may last a few seconds in a game lasting over 4-5-6 hours. You have to grab that opportunity because you won't get many chances to do so."

Riga, who works in FIDE's social media team, agrees. She calls it the 'gift'. "For me, chess photography is all about the emotions and catching the eyes," she says. "I know it's very still energetic at the same time. There's action in stillness. I feel the action. I am not the greatest player but I understand it."