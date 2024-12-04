Rosen to prominence through chess stream

On his entry into chess and how he became a streamer:

[I] started when I was 7. I was really passionate about chess even then. It was a long journey till I became a streamer. When I graduated from college, I didn't know what I wanted to do as a career. I was already teaching chess and I started streaming as a side project. It turned into a career. I was very shy about it (how he told his friends and family). I kind of kept it as a secret till it was impossible because the audience kept growing. Eventually they watched me and...



On the journey of a coach who used to stream to a full-time content creator:

It was very gradual. At first, it was a passion project. I was doing it for own enjoyment. It was also a way of making money and supporting myself. So, my family, especially my parents, thought it was a phase I was going through -- like a video gamer spending time in the basement all day (laughs). I was really passionate about teaching and sharing my knowledge with the world. I was already giving a lot of private lessons to students and this was a way to scale beyond one-on-one coaching and show my love of the game to a much larger audience. Eventually, they saw this as more than just a phase, more like a career.



On if you knew chess streaming would take of in the way it has:

Very hard to predict. I started (streaming) consistently in 2017 so this was before the pandemic and Queen's Gambit. When I started, it was a small community. You go on Twitch, there would be maximum a couple of channels live streaming chess. In hindsight, it was good timing to build up an audience. After Queen's Gambit, more people got interested... it was a golden era for new people flowing into the game. Now, you go on Twitch, there are 100s streaming chess, especially an event like this (World Championship).



On his preparation for the World Rapid and Blitz (he got a special invite to take part):

I play Titled Tuesdays every week and that's like a mini world Rapid and Blitz. I'm trying to put no pressure on myself. I'm literally going to be one of the lowest-rated players there. Players around my rating are not eligible to sign up, you need special permission. I'm just excited to play with really strong players. I'm expected to lose all my games, there's really nothing to lose. In terms of prep, I definitely want to take it seriously. It's hard just being in Singapore for the next two weeks, watching the match and interacting with fans. There isn't much time for serious chess study. I live in St Louis, Fabiano (Caruana) is a neighbour and there are lots of other GMs who stay there. Maybe order some pizzas and play Blitz.



On if the draw pits you vs. Magnus Carlsen:

I would be so excited. I'm thinking how it would happen. He's the top seed and I'm one of the lowest-ranked. If I somehow win the first round and he draws, then there's a high probability. I would be thrilled if I played anyone over 2750. It's a high bucket list thing. I have played him only once over the board. It was a simul at the Sinquefield Cup a few years ago. He crushed me while also crushing five other people. I want revenge (laughs).