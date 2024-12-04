Other

World Chess Championship 8th game: Gukesh vs Liren ends in another draw

The drawn match left both the players on an identical tally of 4 points each, still shy of 3.5 points in order to win the championship.
Game 8 between Ding Liren and Gukesh D ends in a draw at the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match, presented by Google
Game 8 between Ding Liren and Gukesh D ends in a draw at the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match, presented by GooglePhoto \ X
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

SINGAPORE: Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out their fifth draw on the trot in the eighth game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Wednesday.

The drawn match left both the players on an identical tally of 4 points each, still shy of 3.5 points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 51 moves.

It was the sixth draw of the 14-round match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game. The second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh games had ended in draws.

Ding Liren
World Chess Championship
Gukesh D

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com