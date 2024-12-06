Tussles, trials, and triumph

CHENNAI: The lights dim, the crowd falls silent, and then, the roar of excitement soars as the bell rings — the ultimate showdown is about to begin. In one corner, she stands a fighter, fierce and determined, whose journey has been anything but ordinary. Afshan Fathima, India’s rising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, stands ready, her every muscle honed through years of struggle, sweat, and sacrifice. National champion Afshan made history recently by securing a silver medal for India at the 2024 World MMA Championships.

But the true fight isn’t just happening in the ring — it’s been years in the making. Afshan Fathima’s journey to the MMA spotlight has been one of resilience and overcoming societal expectations.

Humble beginnings

Raised in a modest Muslim family in Anna Nagar, where women were expected to follow traditional roles, Afshan’s love for physical activity and combat sports was viewed with skepticism. It wasn’t just the world of MMA that was foreign to her family; the very idea of a woman stepping into a fighting ring was a challenge to deep-rooted cultural norms. Afshan says, “I began my MMA journey at 19, initially joining as a student. I was eager to get into sports, and fighting seemed like the perfect fit.

At the time, I didn’t overthink it; it was simply something I had always been drawn to, even as a child. So, I decided to learn the sport. I trained at Combat Kinetics in Chennai under my coach, and soon after, I realised I wanted to compete.

As I progressed, my coach helped me understand the deeper layers of the sport. He introduced me to the concept of fight team training, which involved national and international athletes — something entirely different from what I initially envisioned. That was when I fully grasped the true scope of MMA and realised how much more there was to learn and experience.”

Like many athletes who come from less privileged backgrounds, Afshan’s initial steps into MMA were not met with open arms. “When I started, no one knew about it — not even my parents — except for a few friends, because I knew my family wouldn’t accept it.