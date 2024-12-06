Tussles, trials, and triumph

CHENNAI: The lights dim, the crowd falls silent, and then, the roar of excitement soars as the bell rings — the ultimate showdown is about to begin. In one corner, she stands a fighter, fierce and determined, whose journey has been anything but ordinary. Afshan Fathima, India’s rising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, stands ready, her every muscle honed through years of struggle, sweat, and sacrifice. National champion Afshan made history recently by securing a silver medal for India at the 2024 World MMA Championships.
But the true fight isn’t just happening in the ring — it’s been years in the making. Afshan Fathima’s journey to the MMA spotlight has been one of resilience and overcoming societal expectations.
Humble beginnings
Raised in a modest Muslim family in Anna Nagar, where women were expected to follow traditional roles, Afshan’s love for physical activity and combat sports was viewed with skepticism. It wasn’t just the world of MMA that was foreign to her family; the very idea of a woman stepping into a fighting ring was a challenge to deep-rooted cultural norms. Afshan says, “I began my MMA journey at 19, initially joining as a student. I was eager to get into sports, and fighting seemed like the perfect fit.
At the time, I didn’t overthink it; it was simply something I had always been drawn to, even as a child. So, I decided to learn the sport. I trained at Combat Kinetics in Chennai under my coach, and soon after, I realised I wanted to compete.
As I progressed, my coach helped me understand the deeper layers of the sport. He introduced me to the concept of fight team training, which involved national and international athletes — something entirely different from what I initially envisioned. That was when I fully grasped the true scope of MMA and realised how much more there was to learn and experience.”
Like many athletes who come from less privileged backgrounds, Afshan’s initial steps into MMA were not met with open arms. “When I started, no one knew about it — not even my parents — except for a few friends, because I knew my family wouldn’t accept it.
On top of that, there were significant financial struggles. I couldn’t afford to pay the training fees, so I spoke to my coach, who offered a fighter sponsorship program where I could pay a minimal amount to train.
To manage even that, I would save money my mom gave me for exam fees and combine it with whatever savings I had from my childhood. That’s how I managed to cover the combat training fees initially.” Afshan says that there were also societal concerns like, “Who will marry you if you’re a fighter?” That added to the pressure.
Convincing her parents and others about her career choice in MMA was a battle in itself. “My dad had to drop and pick me up to ensure I wasn’t misusing the time I spent at training,” she says. Over time, her discipline and sacrifices became evident.
Victories in championships further solidified their support. Discipline didn’t come naturally to her. “I’ve never been punctual or a morning person,” she says. But the sport transformed her, teaching her to focus and commit. “MMA is more mental than physical. It’s about cutting through the noise, believing in yourself, and focusing on your craft,” she says.
Her sacrifices have been particularly in terms of family and social life. Balancing college, work, and training left little room for personal time. “I would wake up at 5 am, leave for training, and come home just to sleep,” she says. Her biggest challenge came when she had to quit her job to fully commit to training for international championships.
Afshan’s grit shone brightest at the IMMAF World Championships. Battling injuries, including a swollen eye that impaired her vision, she fought and won against high-profile opponents, including Matilda Bachurina, a world champion. “I discovered the heart of a fighter within me. It’s in moments like these that you realise the power you hold inside,” she says.
The player also highlights the financial and institutional struggles faced by MMA athletes in India. “MMA is not recognised by the government,” she says. While some states offer programmes for athletes, support is minimal. She contrasts this with other countries, where fighters often have sponsorships and better infrastructure. “We are representing our country and state, bringing glory. It would be great if athletes could focus solely on training without worrying about financial constraints.”
As she contemplates her next move — competing in another world championship or turning professional — Afshan remains driven by one goal: “I want to have that national anthem moment.” She will continue to fight — not just for medals and titles, but for a future where women in India can aspire to greatness.