Indian motorsport giant Indu Chandhok passes away

CHENNAI: Indu Chandhok, the doyen of Indian motorsports, passed away at Chennai on Saturday morning. After being actively involved with the sport for close to six decades, he passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind two sons, one daughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Madras Motor Sports Club president Ajit Thomas said: "In Indu Chandhok's demise, the MMSC and Indian motorsports have lost a giant and an institutional figure."

"He was instrumental in providing definitive direction to motorsports in India and we are now enjoying the fruits of his untiring efforts. He also shaped MMSC to what it is today. We deeply mourn his passing away and offer condolences to his family," he added.

Born in Kolkata on July 22, 1931, Indu Chandhok moved to Chennai (erstwhile Madras) in 1932. Blessed with boundless energy and varied interests, he led an active life. He was one of the founder-members of the Madras Motor Sports Club in 1953 and later, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) in 1971 of which he was the president between 1978-79. Besides this, he was an integral part of the trust that purchased and developed the Madras International Circuit (erstwhile Madras Motor Race Track) at Irungattukottai, near Sriperumbudur.