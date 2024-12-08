INTERVIEW | Convinced about the economic viability of the League: HI Chief Dilip Tirkey

CHENNAI: When former India captain Dilip Tirkey was elected as the president of Hockey India, besides galvanising the India team, he had two objectives in mind. He told TNIE during an interview last year that one of them was to revive the Hockey India League (HIL) that helped Indian players improve substantially while playing against top players across the world, while the other was to develop hockey in the grassroots. Finally, the franchises and dates have been announced and players have been drafted into eight teams through auction.

With about three weeks left for the HIL to begin, the league has been facing some teething issues. One such is the revenue model and foreign players leaving franchises because of the low bid. Another was to find a big long-term or title sponsor. HI president Tirkey during an interview with this newspaper elucidated plans for generating revenue and also revealed that in a short while they are going to announce a title sponsor. He admitted that some foreign players have left franchises after the auction but HI is trying to find the right solution.

There have been murmurs within the franchises about the sustainability of the league, more so because there has not been much headway on the commercial partners' side. There are apparent issues regarding sharing of revenue too. Tirkey tried to dispel any threat to the HIL. He spoke about sustainability, the future and more. Excerpts:

The league had helped Indian players improve, seven years later, do you think HIL will have the same impact?

What do young players need to develop? They need exposure to world-class players, tactics, coaching and fitness standards. This is exactly what the Hockey India League will provide and will help nurture local talent of international quality. As a result of HIL, I can clearly see India dominating world hockey in years to come.



As a project, it is one of your pet projects. Are you confident that HIL will succeed as planned?

I have no doubt that the league will succeed. We have top-notch franchise owners, great broadcast partners and the world's best playing and coaching talent. Add to that India's recent success in the Asian Games and the Olympics and the public support that has evoked. Together they'll ensure that the HIL emerges as one of the premier sporting leagues in the world.



How will the HIL benefit the sports at a grassroots level?

My belief is that two things will aid that process. Firstly, it will encourage more youngsters to take up hockey as a viable career. Secondly, the resources (through franchise fees, media rights & sponsorships) that the HIL will help HI raise will enable us to build even better infrastructure, get better coaching & support staff and financially support young players. I am very excited about what HIL will do for the sport in our country.