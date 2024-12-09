Fulton, at Rs 21.7 lakh per month is highest paid foreign coach in Olympics sports

CHENNAI: Going by the sports ministry’s response in the Rajya Sabha, Craig Fulton is the highest-paid foreign coach engaged by a National Sports Federation in the country. Fulton, the sports ministry revealed while replying to a query on the engagement of foreign coaches, draws an amount of Euro 24,286 (₹21.7 lakh) a month.

The head coach of the men’s team has been drawing the salary since April 26, 2023, and his contract runs until December 31, 2028, after the Los Angeles Olympics. As for the "expenditure incurred" on foreign coaches, the ministry says, “The National Sports Federations (NSFs) are allowed to hire foreign experts on their own within the budget allocated by the Government.”

The South African’s contract was extended after India’s bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, Fulton draws double the amount any other foreign coach engaged in the country. Fulton’s predecessor Graham Reid was getting USD15,000 per month. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya was responding to a query by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi on December 5. While it is not clear since when Fulton has been drawing this amount, this could be after the Paris Olympics.

Take for instance Klaus Bartonietz, the German bio-mechanic specialist who has helped Neeraj Chopra win multiple medals (gold and silver) at successive Olympics and World Championships. The foreign coach was drawing USD 10,101 (₹8.57 lakh) per month. He has been attached with Neeraj since his injury in 2019. Meanwhile, Scott Simmons, the middle and long-distance coach, was drawing more USD 11,364 (₹9.64 lakh) per month.