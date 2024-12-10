Pooja creates record in U-18 heptathlon of National Junior Athletics championship

BHUBANESWAR: Teenager Pooja dominated the show in the U-18 Women’s Heptathlon by winning the gold medal with 5102 points in the National Junior Athletics Championship 2024 at Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

On her debut in the event a national record, the Haryana athlete broke the record held by R Khatun with 4357 points. The silver and bronze medals were claimed by Sriteja Tholem of Telangana and Khusi of Haryana with 5087 and 4359 points, respectively.

“It’s a matter of great satisfaction for us," Balwan Patra, Pooja's coach expressed his views. "She made her debut in the heptathlon event here and she topped the podium with a new national record. As per the planning, she moved event by event and the final result was excellent.

In the upcoming All India University meet she will participate in both the high jump and heptathlon. Pooja is very young and dedicated to her hard work, in future, she will win an international medal for the country,” he added.