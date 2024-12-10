Vimal to lead Tamil Nadu U23 team

CHENNAI: Vimal Khumar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu U23 squad for the BCCI one-day tournament (2024-25) to be played in Thiruvananthapuram from December 17-27, 2024. Squad: Vimal Khumar R (C), A Badrinath (VC), Sunny Sandhu, Karthick Manikandan VS, Ajitesh G, Rithik Easwaran S, Madhava Prasad KTA, Lakshay Jain S, Manav Parakh, Govinth G, Prashid Akash H, Selvaganapathi S, Vignesh P, Sachin Rathi.

Tarun bags title

Tarun V of Tamil Nadu scored 7.5 points at the end of the 8th and final round and won the Zion-Alwin Group of Schools-International Fide Rated chess tournament held at Chennai.

Ananya bags U15 crown

Ananya Muralidharan dominated the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, claiming the U15 Youth girls title. Results: Youth U-15: Final: Boys: Aditya Das (WB) bt Shouren Soman (Mah) 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. Girls: Final: Ananya Muralidharan (TN) bt Aarushi Nandi (WB) 11-8, 11-6, 14-12.

St Joseph’s bag crown

St Joseph’s College of Engineering (A) defeated Mother Teresa University, Kodaikanal 45-34 in the final of the Cuddalore Open state level women’s Kabaddi tournament held at Cuddalore.

