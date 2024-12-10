World Chess Championship: Two games to go, too close to call

SINGAPORE: When pollsters aren't able to predict the election winner after taking into account the margin of error, they use the phrase 'too close to call'. This World Championship between Ding Liren and D Gukesh feels like that. Even after the world champion won the first game of the 14-match series, it felt like the Indian had enough in the tank to come back. He showed his on-the-board chops as he won game three.

Liren had some chances in the first half of the series but the Indian managed to find his mojo. Soon enough, he was bound to convert a chance. He did that with White pieces in game 11. It was decisive for two reasons. He now had the sole lead but it also meant the Chinese 32-year-old had to come out and force the initiative, something he didn't have the appetite for. Or so that was the working assumption.

On Monday, he produced a masterclass to win his first game with White pieces. The final is now tied 6-6 with two Classical games remaining. Whatever happens on Wednesday, there will be a final game with the standard time control with the potential of tie-breaks, if necessary, on Thursday.

Why does it feel too close to call? Is Liren back to his best? How does Gukesh, still only 18, react to this challenge? Is there potential for fireworks in the next two games or will both players play safety-first chess and accept tie-breaks. Some of these questions will likely dominate the build up between now and when Gukesh starts game 13 at 5.00 PM on Wednesday (2.30 PM IST). A look at some of these questions.