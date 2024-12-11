Bangaon village girls dominate National Junior Athletics javelin events

BHUBANESWAR: Coach Hanuman Singh’s six students from Bangaon village, Fatehabad districts of Haryana made a clean sweep in the javelin events of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championship, which concluded here at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

His students participated in different age group javelin events and bagged four gold and two silver medals, also rewrote two national records and created one new meet record.

“It’s one of the toughest times for one of my throwers Poonam. When we were all preparing for the championship, she lost her father on the 1st of December this month, with a heavy heart she took part and won a silver medal with a personal best throw”, said coach Hanuman Singh.

Poonam has won a silver medal each in Junior National at Bhubaneswar in U-18, Federation Cup at Lucknow in U-20, and also in Junior South Asian Athletics Championships.