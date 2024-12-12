Been dreaming about this moment since I was six, says world champion Gukesh

A

He has been one of the best players in history for several years. To see how much pressure he had to face and the kind of fight he gave in this match, it shows what a true champion he is. In the games where he was completely in a losing position, he kept finding resources.

Once I took the lead, he played an amazing game to fight back. After I lost the 12th game, it was a bit disappointing, but I was also getting inspired by my opponent. Any normal human being would have given up [after game 11], but the next day he came and completely destroyed me. He's a real inspiration for me.