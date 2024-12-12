'End of chess as we know it': Former chess world champion Kramnik on Liren's blunder against Gukesh

SINGAPORE: Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik was not impressed with the quality of chess on display during the World Championship match between D Gukesh and Ding Liren and called it the "end of chess as we know it."

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a tense showdown here.

After the match, Kramnik expressed his frustration over the game's quality, calling a critical blunder by Ding Liren "childish."

In his reaction, Kramnik wrote on 'X', "No comment. Sad. End of chess as we know it."

In another tweet, he said, "Never yet has a WC title been decided by such a childish one-move blunder."