Muralidharan elected TNBSA president

CHENNAI: BG Muralidharan was elected president of the Tamil Nadu Billiards & Snooker Association (TNBSA) for a second straight term. It was under his presidentship that the TNBSA hosted the 90th National Billiards & Snooker championships in December last year.

“Our immediate focus is the inception of the Tamil Nadu Billiards & Snooker Premier League to inspire and unearth talent from across the state,” he said.

Office bearers (2024-2026): President: BG Muralidharan; Vice-presidents: Jerome Pushparaj & Sunil Mathews; Secretary: N Ganesh; Joint-secretary: R Prabhakaran; Treasurer: E Sivakumar; Committee members: Md Hassan, M Balamurugan, Mohideen Gafoor, AS Senthil Kumar, C Swaminathan, G Sunil Kumar.

Keerthana wins U11 title

Keerthana S of Dolphin Sports Academy (DSA) won the U11 girls’ title at the Thiruvallur District Badminton Championship held recently. She defeated G Vedha Shree 15-11, 15-10 in the summit clash. Meanwhile, DSA’s Navdeep Shiva P finished second in the U11 boys’ category losing to T Navadeep 8-15, 4-15 in the final. The shuttlers are being trained by head coach CS Prem Kumar and coach K Jaya Kumar.

Adhvick hits 43

Pranav Shinde (4/78) and Dhananjay Zore (3/41) helped Maharashtra to restrict Tamil Nadu to 236/8 in 95 overs on Day 1 of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 Elite E league round match played at Surat. Brief scores: TN 236/8 in 95 ovs (K Aswatha Ram 32, SA Bhavik Dariyo 38, Arya Ganesh 32, Adhvick Eswarasn 43; Pranav Shinde 4/78, Dhananjay Zore 3/41) vs Maharashtra.

Top seeds stunned

Top seeds G Sathiyan and Poymantee Baishya suffered shock defeats in the pre-quarterfinals of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.