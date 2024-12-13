Rival claims on World Chess Champion Gukesh by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh CMs trigger netizens

Only hours after 18-year-old Gukesh D became the youngest world chess champion, a tug-of-war broke out between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with the chief ministers of each state claiming him as one of their own.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin set the ball rolling with his tweet at 7.25 pm on Thursday, where the DMK leader said Gukesh's "remarkable achievement... helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another champion. Tamil Nadu is proud of you," sharing a photograph of himself placing a gold medal around the young champion's neck.