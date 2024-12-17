Two World Champions, 31 GMs, Tamil Nadu is the best: Viswanathan Anand

''The 1st International Master, 1st Grand Master, 1st World Junior Champion, 1st World Champion. Everything is always Tamil Nadu. And the support from the government is a very important part. Young juniors, top players, encouragement from clubs, encouragement for school, everything in Tamil Nadu has always been the most important thing. Tamil Nadu is one of the most important partners for the World Chess Federation. Grassroots encouragement. Once you know a talent, all the support they need, the programmes are there,'' added the legendary player.

Anand spoke about Gukesh's qualities.

"Gukesh always had these qualities. In the World Championship, victory or defeat, whatever it was, he comes to the press conference. Many people were impressed by his composure. He came to the press conference, got the job done, went back and got ready for the next game. This calmness... 'whatever happens, it should not affect us. We should focus on the next day.' That's really a very impressive quality,'' said Anand.

"I think there is not one reason, but if there is one reason, it is the fact that he is unflappable. Just always very focused. His parents, his early coaches, his friends all played a role, This wouldn't have happened without them. I am also very happy I have known Gukesh for the last four years. We have worked together. I am proud to say that I had a part in it. Now, with two World Champions, 31 GMs, Tamil Nadu is the best,'' he added.

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also lauded Gukesh for his achievement.

Gukesh in his acceptance speech thanked one and all for the support, in particular the Tamil Nadu Government. ''For me to be standing here as the 18th and the youngest World Chess Champion in history, it has been my dream and I feel extreme gratitude to everyone,'' said Gukesh.

''Chennai has probably earned the title of the capital of Indian Chess and I think it's also very safe to say that Chennai in many terms is also one of the best cities in the world for chess,'' he added.

Gukesh insisted that he started playing chess because of Anand.

"Vishy Sir has been first, just from the start of the journey, he is part of the reason why I started playing chess. I watched him in 2013 and I got inspired and he is not only an inspiration and role model, he has taken upon himself to support me and the next generation and create the whole chess community in Chennai and in Tamil Nadu and in India. And, and, and, you know, like in 2020, one of the most important, important phases of my life was created, I mean, created by the partnership with WACA (Westbridge Anand Chess Academy). I thank all my seconds and Paddy Upton for winning the title. My parents too," said Gukesh.