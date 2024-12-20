Archerfield Road: Once the home of Slam champion, now a different wheelhouse

BRISBANE: 227 Archerfield Road, Richlands, Brisbane, Queensland. It is an address that holds significance not just in Australian tennis, but the country’s sporting history. Once a house to the West Brisbane Tennis Centre, it is where former World No 1 and Australian tennis legend Ashleigh Barty first hit a tennis ball on the court.

Away from all the hassle of Brisbane city, Barty, with her long-time coach and friend Jim Joyce, spent almost two decades at the once buzzing facility, honing her tennis while also spending time with kids, who just like her, aspired to take up the sport she loved.

Today, however, 227 Archerfield Road is unrecognisable. About two years ago, the 20189 sq.m property, previously owned by the Joyce family, was sold to Kingsmede, an investment company. However, before locking it down for one last time Joyce, three-time Grandslam winner Barty, who had retired in March 2022, and others who were associated with the centre had a get together and partied at the facility. “That afternoon will mean as much to me as a lot of her big wins,” Joyce was quoted saying to the Courier Mail. “It was just bloody wonderful. There were no seats there because it was all gone. We just stood and chatted about her life and mine, had a bit of a hug and off she went and I pushed the locks across the gate,” he had added in June 2022.