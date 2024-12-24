'There's been a lapse in filing nominations, may be on my part': Manu Bhaker on Khel Ratna furore

NEW DELHI: Paris Olympics' double bronze-medallist Manu Bhaker on Tuesday admitted that "there has been a lapse may be on my part" while filing nominations for this year's National Sports Awards amid a raging controversy over her exclusion from the list of Khel Ratna awardees.

A day after the sports ministry had to step in to do damage control after the awards selection committee shockingly did not recommend her name, the 22-year-old pistol ace took to social media to clarify her position.

"With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award - I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country."

"I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected," Bhaker wrote on X.