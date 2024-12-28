Olympic heartbreak, no net gain for badminton

CHENNAI: Ever since Saina Nehwal's medal at the London Olympics in 2012, badminton has seen a massive transformation. The most popular recreational sport turned into a professional one as well. And it was visible everywhere. Take Chennai, for example. Suddenly every locality has a badminton academy with photos of Saina, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the double exponents, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, embossed on the walls; symbolising the rise of the game not just in the country but worldwide. Be it Olympics, World Championships or Thomas and Uber Cup, Indian shuttlers were making their presence felt with medal-winning performances.

Yet, as this year's Olympics approached, everything seemed to have dried up and touched its nadir at the Paris Olympics. For the first time since 2012, the country failed to capture an Olympic medal. At the BWF World Tour, none of the Indian singles players had managed to pocket a title until the recent Syed Modi International tournament. Barring Lakshya in a couple of events, it was largely an ordinary journey for most shuttlers in the singles department.

The heroics of Anmol Kharb and Ashmita Chaliha during India's historic victory at the Badminton Asia Team Championships at the start of the year was perhaps the biggest highlight.

Paris debacle

Among the losses in Paris, Lakshya's was the hardest to digest. He came agonisingly close. One game up and leading in the second against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Lakshya fizzled out. Having returned with the gong in the previous three editions of the Games, this was a big blow for the country. Lakshya, despite blowing hot and cold in the build-up to Paris, showed why he's the best hope for the country going forward.

The toughest setback was perhaps the early exit of Satwiksairaj and Chirag, the men's doubles specialists who seemed to be following the textbook going into the Games. And they were playing at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, a familiar venue where they had previously won twice (French Open) before. Earlier this year, they had reclaimed the World No 1 ranking and there was genuine buzz surrounding them. It would have been hard to bet against them. All that dissipated following their exit at the quarterfinal stage.