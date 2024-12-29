Chess high on year-end as Humpy captures second World Rapid Championship

HYDERABAD: There is a different joy of being a mother. India's Koneru Humpy had won the World Rapid Chess Championship on Saturday but when she spoke about the win a day later, she could not help but speak about her seven-year-old daughter. Humpy's daughter was a thousand miles away in Vijayawada with her parents.

"My daughter won a gold medal in abacus yesterday (Saturday), so she was having her own moment," Humpy told this daily from New York on Sunday. For Humpy, her daughter's victory seems to be as big as her second world rapid medal, a record she shares with China's Ju Wenjun. "I spoke to my daughter just after the win." The 37-year-old from Vijayawada last won the title in 2019.

Sleep-deprived, missing her daughter while playing against some of the game's stalwarts, yet she remained unflustered and finished the tournament with 8.5 out of 11 points. She reached the venue jet-lagged and did not have a proper sleep. The year 2024 was not as she would have liked it to be. There was a time when she was mulling quitting the sport. The win was cathartic.

"It was a rough year for me. I started with Candidates (tied for second) but then in Norway Chess and the Tata Steel Chess, my performance was very bad. I was feeling very low at that time. I even thought of quitting professional chess. That was my state of mind then. But I was not ready to accept the defeat and finish my career on a bad note," she said, adding that she spent the whole of November training for the World Rapid and Blitz event.