Ananya Naidu clinches Women's 10m air rifle gold at National Shooting Championships

BHOPAL: Young Maharashtra shooter Ananya Naidu clinched the women's 10m air rifle gold, defeating the experienced Meghana Sajjanar of the Railways by a fraction of a point in the National Shooting Championship Competitions here on Tuesday.

Ananya, who trains regularly at legendary rifle shooter Anjali Bhagwat's academy in Pune, shot 252.5 in the final at the MP State Academy range to beat Meghana by a mere 0.2 points for her maiden senior national title.

R. Narmada Nithin of Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze with a score of 231.3.

Ananya, who was part of the Maharashtra contingent at the Khelo India University Games and took up shooting as a 16-year-old, took a 1.4-point lead after the first five shots and never looked back.