Carlsen says Anand, for all his good qualities, isn’t ready for FIDE job

CHENNAI: The Magnus Carlsen saga has taken new twist. A couple of days after being disqualified from the World Rapid Chess championships in New York for wearing jeans, the former world champion took a dig at Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who is a deputy president in the international chess federation (FIDE).

While speaking to an online app, Carlsen said the disqualification was ‘draconian’ and criticised the FIDE for mishandling the issue. He even said that there was no grown-ups to discuss with in FIDE and called the officials “robots” unable to make independent decisions.

“Well… let’s go back to a couple of days ago. I did have some choice words for FIDE in my interview with you. And I would say that it was a bit imprecise. I definitely mean it when it comes to certain people in FIDE. No question about it,” he told an app, adding he almost booked his flight back home. The Norwegian is participating in World Blitz after FIDE chief Arkady Dvorkovich intervened.

“We had long conversations with Anand yesterday and others, which generally didn’t lead anywhere. It was generally the same answers that arbiters are basically robots who cannot think on their own, who have no way to even deviate slightly from... I don’t even know if I broke any rules. I still haven’t gotten a clear answer on that,” Carlsen said.

Anand told Chessbase India that Carlsen was penalised for breaking rules. For his part, Carlsen said he did not break any rules and at least he has not got a favourable reply from FIDE.

“Anand said very clearly that he didn’t know that he had any opportunity to do anything past, you know, go with the arbiters’ honestly draconian decision of not pairing me. And that means that he was, for all his good qualities, not ready for this job. That’s what I feel,” Carlsen said. The FIDE also tweaked the dress code that said “elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed.”