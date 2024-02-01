Curtains on Khelo Games, Maharashtra on top

CHENNAI: Song, dance and music marked the closing of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 here on Wednesday. The valedictory function began in a grand manner with artists showcasing dance forms of various states — Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali. The Games was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where about 5500 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories took part.

The event was held across four cities in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy. Hosts bagged the second place with 98 medals, Maharashtra secured the top spot with 158 and Haryana came third.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, lauded the athletes for their perseverance. “In the past ten days, not only Chennai but the entire nation witnessed history unfolding. The resilience, and determination exhibited by each athlete have filled us with an overwhelming sense of pride and optimism for the future of sports in our great nation. This edition of the Games holds a unique significance as it marks the first occasion the games have been hosted in the southern state,’’ said Thakur.