Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Best-ever finish for TN

CHENNAI: Hosts Tamil Nadu finished the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 campaign on a high, securing both singles gold medals in tennis and a gold in swimming as they came second behind Maharashtra in the overall medals tally.

In what was their best-ever show at the games, Tamil Nadu won 98 medals, including 38 gold.

Rethin Pranav RS bagged the day’s first gold at the SDAT Tennis stadium when his opponent Cahir Warik retired while trailing 6-2, 3-0 in the final. MR Revathi then ensured that TN won all the four tennis gold on offer with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Laxmi Siri Dandu of Telangana.

Results: Football (Final): Boys: Gold: Meghalaya bt Punjab 2-0; Bronze: Jharkhand, Odisha; Swimming: Girls: 50m breaststroke: Preshetha P (TN) 34.91s; Hiba Chougle (Mah) 34.94s; MU Joyshree (TN) 35.15s; 1500m freestyle: Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 17:59.51s; Aditi Mulay (Kar) 18:12.77s; Sri Charani Tumu (Kar) 18:17.85s; Boys: 50m breaststroke: Vidith Shankar (Kar) 29.51s; Rana Pratap (Jha) 29.78s; Kevin Jinu (Ker) 29.91s; 4x100 freestyle relay: Maharashtra 3:35.15s; Karnataka 3:37.06s; West Bengal 3:42. 17s; Table-tennis: Boys: Singles: Gold: Ankur Bhattacharjee (WB) bt Priyanuj Bhattacharya 11-6, 15-13, 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7; Bronze – Sarth Mishra (UP); Doubles: Gold: Divyansh Srivastava/Sarth Mishra (UP) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee/Bodhisatwa Chaudhary (WB) 11-4, 12-10, 4-11, 7-11, 11-9; Bronze – Jash Modi/Neil Mulye (Mah); Tennis: Girls singles: Gold: MR Revathi (TN) bt Laxmi Siri Dandu (Tel) 6-1, 6-3; Bronze: Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah), Laxmiprabha Arunkumar (TN); Boys singles: Gold: Rethin Pranav RS (TN) bt Cahir Warik (Mah) 6-2, 3-0 (retd).